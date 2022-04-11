BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) COO Sells $233,757.66 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) COO Greef Roderick De sold 10,713 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $233,757.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BLFS traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $19.84. 313,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,703. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $835.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.47 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.86. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 122.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,947,000 after buying an additional 2,331,680 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 838,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,242,000 after purchasing an additional 543,914 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,255,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,784,000 after purchasing an additional 377,358 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,080,000 after buying an additional 369,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $12,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

