BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.60

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.60 and last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $298,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $528,645.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,366 shares of company stock worth $2,480,949. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 512,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,113,000 after buying an additional 107,584 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth about $2,487,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 122.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,947,000 after buying an additional 2,331,680 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth about $1,282,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.