BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $350.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 105.99% from the stock’s previous close.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on BioNTech from $366.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.18.

Shares of BioNTech stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $169.91. 18,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,831. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of -0.69. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $118.29 and a twelve month high of $464.00.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.44 by $4.74. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 142.70% and a net margin of 54.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1501.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioNTech will post 32.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in BioNTech by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,532,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,062,000 after purchasing an additional 187,123 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 1,473.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,073,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,715 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in BioNTech by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,955,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,241,000 after acquiring an additional 500,115 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in BioNTech by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,057,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,665,000 after acquiring an additional 23,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 621,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,335,000 after buying an additional 348,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

