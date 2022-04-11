Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) and SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Critical Survey

Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ – Get Rating) and SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.6% of SomaLogic shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Bioqual shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bioqual and SomaLogic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioqual $57.68 million 1.40 $6.33 million $6.28 14.33 SomaLogic $81.63 million 15.65 -$87.55 million N/A N/A

Bioqual has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SomaLogic.

Profitability

This table compares Bioqual and SomaLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioqual 9.38% N/A N/A SomaLogic N/A -30.93% -19.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bioqual and SomaLogic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioqual 0 0 0 0 N/A SomaLogic 0 0 3 0 3.00

SomaLogic has a consensus price target of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 117.49%. Given SomaLogic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SomaLogic is more favorable than Bioqual.

About Bioqual (Get Rating)

Bioqual, Inc. engages in the provision and development of medical research and consulting services to commercial clients and government laboratories. It focuses on animal models of human diseases including COVID-19, Zika, AIDS, Influenza, RSV, Malaria, and other infectious disease areas. The company was founded by John C. Landon on June 1, 1981 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

About SomaLogic (Get Rating)

SomaLogic, Inc. operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples. The company's SOMAmers/SomaScan technology enables researchers to analyze various types of biological samples for protein biomarker signatures, which can be utilized in drug discovery and development. Its SomaScan's biomarker discoveries help in diagnostic applications in various areas of diseases, including cardiovascular and metabolic disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, wellness, and others. The company also provides SomaSignal research use only and laboratory-developed tests. It serves research and clinical customers with a focus on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and academic research institutions, as well as facilitates drug development, analysis of clinical trials, and new human biology insights by assessing protein-protein and protein-gene networks. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

