Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Trading Up 4.1%

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Rating) shares were up 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 81,925 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 698% from the average daily volume of 10,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.39.
About Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT)
