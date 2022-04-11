Bitball Treasure Market Cap Reaches $11.28 Million (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be purchased for $25.07 or 0.00062859 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $11.28 million and approximately $4,846.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitball Treasure alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000113 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure (CRYPTO:BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitball Treasure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitball Treasure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.