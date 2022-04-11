Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Price Reaches $15.21 on Exchanges (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.21 or 0.00038396 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market cap of $173.61 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

BTCST is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,415,813 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

