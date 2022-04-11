Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading 17% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $1.53 billion and $125.66 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for approximately $80.63 or 0.00202002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,915.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $297.22 or 0.00744617 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006342 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00019098 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,029,514 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

