BitcoinPoS Trading Up 72% Over Last Week (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $854,494.64 and $1,144.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded up 72% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About BitcoinPoS

BPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,560,356 coins and its circulating supply is 5,348,902 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

