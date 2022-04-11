BitCore (BTX) Trading Down 13.2% Over Last Week

BitCore (BTX) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 11th. BitCore has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $117,382.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0769 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,911.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,032.24 or 0.07411652 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.25 or 0.00254819 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $303.03 or 0.00740693 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00014441 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00093021 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.74 or 0.00542005 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006628 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.60 or 0.00372991 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

