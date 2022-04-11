Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Acquired by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,225 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.27% of Bitfarms worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 6,206.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 14.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bitfarms from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of BITF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.13. 156,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,358,019. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.62 million and a P/E ratio of 30.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

