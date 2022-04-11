Bitgear (GEAR) Trading Down 8% This Week

Bitgear (GEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Bitgear has a market cap of $147,384.01 and $41,378.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitgear coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitgear has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00043656 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,050.87 or 0.07402468 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,102.16 or 0.99727924 BTC.

About Bitgear

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,247,931 coins. Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitgear is medium.com/bitgear . The official website for Bitgear is www.bitgear.io

Buying and Selling Bitgear

