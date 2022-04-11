BlackCoin Trading 33.4% Lower Over Last Week (BLK)

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. BlackCoin has a market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $2,100.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0305 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00015643 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,302,773 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

