Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

BTT stock opened at $23.05 on Monday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $27.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.34.

In other Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust news, insider Peter Hayes bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 356,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,235,000 after buying an additional 16,413 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 14,353 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

