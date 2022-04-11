BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.23

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.23 and last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 2663 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.38.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.48.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUC. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 53,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.