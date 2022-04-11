Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 15,000 Shares

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $468,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 5th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 18,429 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $1,171,715.82.

On Friday, April 1st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 25,200 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $1,546,776.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 130,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $8,045,700.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,629 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $579,762.09.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,479 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $750,611.85.

On Monday, March 7th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 475,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $28,875,250.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,225 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $313,604.50.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00.

Blackstone stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.80. 3,732,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,930,415. The stock has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.74 and its 200 day moving average is $127.28.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.25%.

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

