Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 18th (NASDAQ:BMAQU)

Blockchain Moon Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BMAQU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, April 18th. Blockchain Moon Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 19th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition stock opened at $10.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.24. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $11.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $684,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $700,000.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and consummate an initial business combination with a company that focuses on blockchain technology.

