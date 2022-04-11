Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.6% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.29.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $182.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $478.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $183.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.30.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

