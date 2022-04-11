Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $135.00

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 135 ($1.77) and last traded at GBX 134.21 ($1.76), with a volume of 216855 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133.50 ($1.75).

The company has a market capitalization of £665.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 126.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a GBX 2.03 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 1.65%. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

In related news, insider John Rennocks sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.59), for a total value of £42,350 ($55,540.98).

About Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF)

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

