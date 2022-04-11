Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.64.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BPMC. Zacks Investment Research raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

In other news, Director Mark Alan Goldberg acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.98 per share, with a total value of $299,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $133,673.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,575 shares of company stock valued at $677,614 over the last three months. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $69.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.22. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $53.26 and a 52 week high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.44 EPS for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.