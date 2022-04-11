B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.87) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($7.21) to GBX 600 ($7.87) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.70) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 617.89 ($8.10).

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 540.20 ($7.08) on Monday. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of GBX 524 ($6.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 651.40 ($8.54). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 569.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 591.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

In other news, insider Simon Arora sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.67), for a total transaction of £234,000,000 ($306,885,245.90).

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

