B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 632.14 ($8.29).

A number of analysts have commented on BME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.70) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($8.98) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Shares of BME traded down GBX 4.27 ($0.06) on Monday, reaching GBX 540.13 ($7.08). 1,560,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,349,600. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of GBX 524 ($6.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 651.40 ($8.54). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 569.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 591.32.

In other news, insider Simon Arora sold 40,000,000 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.67), for a total value of £234,000,000 ($306,885,245.90).

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile (Get Rating)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.