BMO Capital Markets Lowers Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target to C$6.00

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

CJREF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJREF traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $3.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,600. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $5.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $750.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $369.28 million during the quarter.

About Corus Entertainment (Get Rating)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.