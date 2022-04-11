BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €61.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €61.00 ($67.03) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($76.92) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($85.71) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($63.74) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €66.05 ($72.59).

BNP traded up €1.28 ($1.41) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €47.85 ($52.58). 4,548,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €55.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of €57.78. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($62.90) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($76.01).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

