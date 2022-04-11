BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Analysts at BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fisker from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fisker from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fisker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.90.

Fisker stock opened at $12.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.86. Fisker has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98.

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Fisker had a negative net margin of 448,896.19% and a negative return on equity of 34.40%. The business had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fisker will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fisker news, Director Mitchell Zuklie bought 5,000 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.36 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 6,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $73,029.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fisker during the third quarter valued at about $20,165,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Fisker by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,142,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,923 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fisker by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,166,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fisker by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,034,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,273,000. 25.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

