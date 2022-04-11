Boenning Scattergood Comments on ProAssurance Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ProAssurance in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for ProAssurance’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.43. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $293.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ProAssurance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ProAssurance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of PRA stock opened at $25.74 on Monday. ProAssurance has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average of $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at $13,671,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 19,463 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,915,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,272,000 after purchasing an additional 33,866 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 30,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.52%.

About ProAssurance (Get Rating)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.