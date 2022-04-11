Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $6.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.00. Boise Cascade posted earnings of $3.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 84.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full-year earnings of $15.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.50 to $15.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $10.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boise Cascade.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.78. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 58.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $68.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $85.06. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 2.67%.

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 4,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total transaction of $373,145.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,215 shares of company stock valued at $882,242 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 758.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

