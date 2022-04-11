BOMB Price Tops $0.87 (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 43.1% against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $779,838.01 and approximately $273,453.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00002214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BOMB Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 894,323 coins and its circulating supply is 893,535 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

