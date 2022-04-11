Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Booking by 11.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Booking by 11.4% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG traded up $27.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,195.20. The stock had a trading volume of 12,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,284. The firm has a market cap of $90.14 billion, a PE ratio of 77.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,796.45 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,300.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,354.22.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Booking from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,560.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,734.74.

Booking Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.