BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BorgWarner in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.91.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.75.

NYSE BWA opened at $36.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.79. BorgWarner has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.36%.

In related news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 7.8% during the first quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 225,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 16,338 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in BorgWarner by 3.2% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 0.7% in the first quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 15.3% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 122,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 16,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 37.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 8,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

