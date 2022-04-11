Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Trading 4.3% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) rose 4.3% on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $38.25 and last traded at $38.12. Approximately 18,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 578,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.55.

Specifically, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, purchased 77,924 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $2,912,019.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Pepper acquired 175,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $6,546,065.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Get Braze alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRZE. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen began coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.69.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.96.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.