Brian A. Kenney Sells 19,263 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 19,263 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.57, for a total value of $2,245,487.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:GATX traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.88. 123,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,703. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $84.50 and a 12-month high of $127.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.82.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.73 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.38%. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GATX by 94.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in GATX by 143.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in GATX by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in GATX by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in GATX in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GATX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GATX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GATX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.79.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

