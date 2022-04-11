Bridgetown 2 (NASDAQ:BTNB) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.15 and last traded at $8.33. 10,689 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 155,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Bridgetown 2 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in Bridgetown 2 in the 4th quarter worth $8,420,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in Bridgetown 2 by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Bridgetown 2 in the 4th quarter worth $899,000. Akaris Global Partners LP raised its holdings in Bridgetown 2 by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 303,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Bridgetown 2 by 441.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 461,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 376,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgetown 2 (NASDAQ:BTNB)

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

