Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $27.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 2.12. Brigham Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average of $22.57.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 102,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $2,774,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 780,440 shares of company stock worth $19,456,167 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 10.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,909,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,583,000 after purchasing an additional 186,202 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,571,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,140,000 after buying an additional 224,462 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,422,000 after buying an additional 204,245 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,216,000 after buying an additional 73,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,239,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,747,000 after buying an additional 42,397 shares during the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

