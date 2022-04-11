Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.71.

BRLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Just Rocks, Inc. sold 91,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $1,316,044.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 19,185 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $181,873.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 756,658 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,849 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,996,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 42,734 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 255,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 175,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,317,000. 97.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRLT stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.03. 1,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,060. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $20.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.01 million. Brilliant Earth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Brilliant Earth Group (Get Rating)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.