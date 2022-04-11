Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Trading 2.9% Higher

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.97 and last traded at $34.97. 1,135 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,170,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.98.

EAT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.53.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.61. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.47.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The company had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,955. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 461.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,347,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,951,000 after buying an additional 1,928,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,607,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,832,000 after buying an additional 90,172 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 8.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 811,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,791,000 after buying an additional 61,112 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 738,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,035,000 after buying an additional 353,132 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 718,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,087,000 after purchasing an additional 36,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

