Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Hits New 52-Week High at $78.12

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.12 and last traded at $77.21, with a volume of 54887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.77.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.55.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

