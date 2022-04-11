Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 22,117.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 752,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 748,903 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Broadcom worth $500,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,946,000. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 8.8% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Broadcom by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.48.

Broadcom stock traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $583.63. 86,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529,125. The company has a market capitalization of $238.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $596.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $577.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.