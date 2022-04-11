Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,885 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.45% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $96,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BR. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,268,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,321,000 after acquiring an additional 774,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 78.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,361,000 after buying an additional 490,211 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 203.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 374,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,333,000 after buying an additional 250,932 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,264,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 73.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,725,000 after buying an additional 136,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $5.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $155.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,144. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.58 and a 12-month high of $185.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

BR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

