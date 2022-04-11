Brokerages Anticipate Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Halliburton reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Halliburton.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen upped their target price on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.37.

NYSE:HAL opened at $39.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average is $28.19. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,607 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 148,618 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at about $363,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,867 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 768.1% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halliburton (HAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.