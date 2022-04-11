Brokerages Anticipate Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Hilltop posted earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $389.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.11 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 19.30%. Hilltop’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilltop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilltop has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTH. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Hilltop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Hilltop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the third quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $27.92 on Monday. Hilltop has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $39.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

