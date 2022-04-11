Brokerages Anticipate Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Illumina’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the lowest is $1.20 billion. Illumina reported sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year sales of $5.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. OTR Global raised Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.91.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,156 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,861. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock opened at $362.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Illumina has a 12 month low of $302.79 and a 12 month high of $526.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.97. The firm has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a PE ratio of 71.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

