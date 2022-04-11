Brokerages Anticipate International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.26. International Game Technology posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.30). International Game Technology had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGT. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology stock opened at $23.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.98. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

