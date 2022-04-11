Brokerages Anticipate LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.33 Million

Analysts expect that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $9.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.83 million to $9.83 million. LightPath Technologies reported sales of $10.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full-year sales of $37.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.43 million to $37.96 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $42.35 million, with estimates ranging from $40.04 million to $44.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LightPath Technologies.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LPTH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.73.

LPTH stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $47.31 million, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $3.57.

In related news, Director Darcie Peck purchased 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 29,500 shares of company stock worth $60,880. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

