Brokerages Anticipate OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) to announce ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.31). OrthoPediatrics posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.

KIDS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.67.

In related news, CEO David R. Bailey sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $236,931.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 3,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total value of $229,046.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,204 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,701. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIDS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 708.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 71,543 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 15.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 233.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter worth approximately $493,000. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KIDS traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.59. The stock had a trading volume of 69,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,225. The company has a market capitalization of $998.90 million, a P/E ratio of -60.23 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.31. OrthoPediatrics has a twelve month low of $43.09 and a twelve month high of $73.91.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

