Brokerages Anticipate SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.41 Million

Analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) will report $5.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.92 million and the highest is $5.90 million. SQZ Biotechnologies posted sales of $5.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full year sales of $36.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $59.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $32.97 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $40.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SQZ Biotechnologies.

Get SQZ Biotechnologies alerts:

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.25. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a negative net margin of 253.68%.

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Sunday, December 12th.

Shares of SQZ opened at $4.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38. The company has a market cap of $130.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 4.41. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $16.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SQZ Biotechnologies (Get Rating)

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SQZ Biotechnologies (SQZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.