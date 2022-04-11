Brokerages Anticipate TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $164.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) will report sales of $164.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TowneBank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $165.59 million and the lowest is $162.85 million. TowneBank posted sales of $182.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year sales of $665.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $664.43 million to $667.38 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $716.00 million, with estimates ranging from $714.91 million to $717.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TowneBank.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $160.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.24 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.86%.

TOWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TowneBank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank purchased a new stake in TowneBank during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in TowneBank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $28.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.99. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

About TowneBank (Get Rating)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TowneBank (TOWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.