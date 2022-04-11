Brokerages Expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $656.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) to report $656.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $675.00 million and the lowest is $638.74 million. Affiliated Managers Group reported sales of $559.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year sales of $2.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 23.53%. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $183.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $133.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.46. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $121.40 and a fifty-two week high of $191.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.30%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.96 per share, for a total transaction of $503,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tracy P. Palandjian acquired 3,700 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

