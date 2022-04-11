Brokerages Expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) to Announce $0.59 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Haemonetics posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $259.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.40 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on HAE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Haemonetics stock opened at $59.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.12, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.73. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $119.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAE. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 123.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 161.7% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Haemonetics by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

