Brokerages Expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $63.89 Billion

Analysts expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) to post $63.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.97 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $64.71 billion. McKesson posted sales of $59.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year sales of $261.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $260.84 billion to $262.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $247.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $230.65 billion to $256.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for McKesson.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.38.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,857. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in McKesson by 140.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,543 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 486.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,999 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $386,729,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of McKesson by 1,401.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 372,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,333,000 after acquiring an additional 347,996 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,518,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCK opened at $325.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.16. McKesson has a 12 month low of $180.41 and a 12 month high of $327.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

McKesson Company Profile (Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McKesson (MCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.